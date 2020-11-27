Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

Automotive heat exchangers worldwide witnessed a significant CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Automotive heat exchangers are set devices used to transfer heat between fluids. Heat exchangers are components that can transfer heat from one medium to another at various temperatures. In the most common automotive heat exchanger, the two media flow close to each other, but contain a fluid separated by a metal with good heat transfer properties. One of the two fluids in two different media is hot and the other is cold. When the temperature of the hot liquid rises, the heat of this liquid is transferred to the cold liquid through the heat exchanger, so that the temperature of the cold liquid rises and the temperature of the hot liquid decreases.

The following players are covered in this report:

Denso

Mahle

Valeo

Hanon System

Modine

Calsonic Kansei

T.RAD

Zhejiang Yinlun

Dana

Sanden

Weifang Hengan

Tata AutoComp

Koyorad

Tokyo Radiator

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market segmentation by Type

HVAC Thermal Management

Powertrain Thermal Management

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market segmentation by Application

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Heat Exchanger industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Heat Exchanger Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Heat Exchanger Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Heat Exchanger Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

