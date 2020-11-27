Automotive Glass Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The global automotive glass market is expected to record a CAGR of around 6.5% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Auto glass contributes to vehicle safety. Automotive glass includes various components such as the windshield, side and rear glass, and the roof of a vehicle with glass panels. This is collectively referred to as automotive glass. Advanced windshields available today are designed to aerodynamically quickly pass through the air, as well as blocking wind and other flying debris from entering fast-moving vehicles. Also, laminated safety glass now reveals spider web cracks, adding a protective aspect in case of an accident.

The following players are covered in this report:

AGC

NSG

Saint-Gobain

Fuyao Group

Guardian Industries

Vitro

Xinyi Automobile Glass

Automotive Glass Market segmentation by Type

Laminated Glass

Tempered Glass

Special Function Glass

Automotive Glass Market segmentation by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Glass industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Glass Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Glass Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Glass Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Glass Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

