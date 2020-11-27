Video Streaming Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global video streaming market size was valued at $38.56 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $149.34 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 18% growth from 2019 to 2026. Video streaming or media streaming can be transferred as video content. It plays instantly without saving it to your device’s hard drive in compressed format over the internet. The word streaming means listening to music or watching a video in real time instead of waiting for the video to download to your device and then watching it. Streaming videos are usually sent from compressed pre-recorded video files and can be sent to multiple users at the same time. Any device that can access the Internet and applications that can decompress content can enjoy video streaming services.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market. It does so through in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable forecasts of market size. The predictions included in the report were derived using proven research methodology and assumptions. With it, the research report serves as an analysis and information repository for all aspects of the market including, but not limited to, regional markets, technologies, types, and applications.

Video Streaming Market Segmentation

Based on component:

Solution

Services

Based on solution type:

Transcoding and Processing

Video Management Software

Video Distribution

Video Analytics

Video Security

Others

Based on streaming type

Live Streaming

Video-On-Demand Streaming

Key Market Players

Google LLC (YouTube)

Amazon, Inc. (Amazon Prime Video)

Facebank Group (Fubo TV)

Home Box Office, Inc. (HBO)

Hulu

Netflix, Inc.

Sling TV LLC

Sony Pictures Television Inc.

Sony LIV ViacomCBS Inc.

ViacomCBS Inc.

The Walt Disney Co. (Disney +, Hulu)

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Video Streaming Market Report

What was the Video Streaming Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Video Streaming Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Video Streaming Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

