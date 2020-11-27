Fuel Cell Powertrain Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global fuel cell powertrain market size is expected to grow by 65% per annum, from $268 million in 2020 to $3,797 million in 2025. The development of hydrogen infrastructure for fuel-efficient systems and the increase in government initiatives for rapid technological change in the automotive industry have the potential to boost the fuel cell powertrain market.

Key Market Players

The global fuel cell powertrain market is dominated by major players such as Ballard Power Systems (Canada), Cummins Inc. (US), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and FEV (Germany). These companies offer a wide variety of automotive motors fulfilling all major functions in a vehicle. The key strategies adopted by these companies to sustain their market position are new product developments, expansions, mergers &acquisitions, and partnerships & collaboration.

Market Coverage

Market size available for years 2019–2025

Base year considered 2018

Forecast period 2019-2025

Segments covered (By Component, By Vehicle Type)

Global Fuel Cell Powertrain Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hydrogen Storage System

Battery System

Drive System

Fuel Cell System

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Trucks

Buses

Recent Developments

