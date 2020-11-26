Automotive Ethernet Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Automotive Ethernet market is expected to reach a CAGR of 21.6% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Automotive Ethernet is a physical network used to connect the various components of a vehicle with the help of a wired network. Designed to meet electrical and bandwidth requirements. This arrangement achieves synchronization, reducing the cabling cost and labor required, reducing the complexity of the in-vehicle network. This report provides a detailed analysis of the components used in various vehicle types and a detailed regional analysis. In addition, the regional analysis includes qualitative trends in bandwidth such as 10 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps or more, and application related trends related to ADAS, infotainment, power train, chassis, etc.

The following players are covered in this report:

Broadcom

Marvell

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

TE Connectivity

Infineon Technologies

Realtek Semiconductor

Toshiba

Automotive Ethernet Market segmentation by Type

Automotive Local Area Network (LAN)

Automotive Metropolitan Area Network (MAN)

Automotive Ethernet Market segmentation by Application

Automotive Diagnostics

Cameras and ADAS

Infotainment

Other

