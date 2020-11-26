Automotive Engine Management System Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The Automotive Engine Management Systems market is expected to record a 4.4% CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2025. An automobile engine is a device or machine that consumes fuel as input and generates mechanical energy as output. It is used in passenger cars, airplanes, tractors, buses, and motorcycles. The engine is an essential component of any vehicle that helps convert the chemical energy provided by the fuel into mechanical energy in the form of heat. Of power. The engine management system (EMS) is responsible for controlling the amount of fuel injected and adjusting the timing of ignition. The engine management system is one of the essential parts of a vehicle that controls the amount of fuel injected and adjusts the timing of ignition.

The following players are covered in this report:

DENSO

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Bosch

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Westport

Valeo

Hella

Sensata Technologies

Automotive Engine Management System Market segmentation by Type

MPFi Systems

GDi Systems

CRDi System

Others

Automotive Engine Management System Market segmentation by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

