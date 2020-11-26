Tokenization Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Tokenization Market is expected to grow from USD 983 million in 2018 to USD 2,670 million by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 22%.

Tokenization refers to the process of encrypting sensitive data and then keeping all the necessary information in an uncorrupted format. The benefits of tokenization include the ability to protect sensitive data, PCI coverage, reduced data loss and overall internal protection.

Major vendors who offer tokenization services across the globe are First Data (US), Gemalto (Netherlands), Fiserv (US), Micro Focus (UK), Symantec (US), Thales e-Security (US), Visa (US), WEX (US), Worldpay (US), Dell Technologies (US).

Tokenization Market, By Component

Solution

• Service

Tokenization Market, By Application

Compliance Management

• User Authentication

• Payment Security

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Tokenization industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Tokenization Market Report

1. What was the Tokenization Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Tokenization Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Tokenization Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

