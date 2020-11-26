Train Battery Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The size of the global train battery market is expected to reach $145 million by 2030 from $143 million in 2020, with an annual average growth of 5%.

Investments in railway electrification projects are on the rise over the past few years as the search for alternative fuels to reduce fuel income and cost has increased. Also, diesel engines are not economical because of their high maintenance costs. In addition, diesel engines are harmful to the environment and require electrification of the railway. These factors are having a positive impact on the growth of the global train battery market.

Global Train Battery Market Segmentation:

By Battery Type

Lead Acid Battery

Nickel Cadmium Battery

Lithium Ion Battery

By Technology

Conventional Lead Acid Battery

Valve Regulated Lead Acid Battery

Gel Tubular Lead Acid Battery

Sinter/PNE Ni-Cd Battery

Pocket Plate Ni-Cd Battery

Fiber/PNE Ni-Cd Battery

Lithium Ion Battery

By Rolling Stock

Diesel Locomotives

DMUs

Electric Locomotives

EMUs

Metros

High-speed Trains

Light Trains/Trams/Monorails

Passenger Coaches

By Application

Starter Battery

Auxiliary Battery (HVAC, Doors, Infotainment)

By Advance Train

Autonomous Trains

Hybrid Locomotives

Fully Battery-Operated Trains

Companies covered

EnerSys (US), Exide Industries (India)

Saft (France)

Amara Raja Batteries (India)

GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan) (Total of 22 companies)

Key Questions Answered by Global Train Battery Market Report

What was the Global Train Battery Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Global Train Battery Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Global Train Battery Market was the market leader in 2018?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Global Train Battery Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

