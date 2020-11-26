Global Polysiloxane Market Size, Trends, Industry Report to 2020-2026

Global polysiloxane market is anticipated to showcase moderate CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The key factors that drive the growth of the polysiloxane market include the increasing focus of polysiloxane manufacturers towards innovations to improve the performance of polysiloxane resins. For instance, in April 2018, Hexion, Inc. announced to reveal a new hybrid epoxy/polysiloxane resin during the 2018 American Coatings Show that offers superior performance in protective coatings. When cross-linked with aminosilanes, topcoats that incorporate Hexion’s EPOSIL Resin 5550 offer excellent resistance to corrosion, higher service temperatures and anti-graffiti properties, while providing excellent gloss retention and lower yellowing.
Hybrid epoxy/polysiloxane coatings offer superior durability and are a high-performance alternative to traditional aliphatic polyurethane coatings that contain free isocyanate monomers. are contributing towards the global polysiloxane industry growth. 3M Co., Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, GELEST, INC., Huntsman Corp. LLC, and Merck KGaA are the major manufacturers of polysiloxane across the globe. Significant efforts of key market players in marketing of available products and launching id=f new polysiloxane is anticipated to drive the growth of the global polysiloxane market.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Application, By End User Industry
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- 3M Co., The Dow Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries AG, and Akzo Nobel N.V.
Global Polysiloxane Market report Segment
By application
- Medical
- Paints & Coatings
- Adhesives and Sealants
- Elastomers
- Organo Electronic Materials
- Fabrics
- Others
End-User Industry
- Healthcare
- Oil & Gas
- Power
- Infrastructure
- Transportation
- Electronics
- Food & Beverage
- Textile
- Other
Global Polysiloxane Market Report Segment
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
