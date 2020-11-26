US Vacuum Cleaner Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The US vacuum cleaner market is anticipated to grow at a modest CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the market is mainly influenced by the increasing popularity of cordless models and robotic vacuum cleaners in the US. In addition to this, the high disposable income of the people in the country is also increasing the spending on household appliances, thus driving the vacuum cleaner industry. The new variety of vacuum cleaners such as stick vacuum cleaners and many more can be used in small spaces with limited storage room. This in turn is also driving the adoption of vacuum cleaners.

Additionally, the dominance of new players in recent years on the country’s vacuum cleaner market is also increasing significantly. For instance, Neato Robotics a San Jose, California-based company founded in 2005 is known for its economical vacuum cleaner offerings as compared to global companies such as SharkNinja and Ecovacs. In addition to this, the increasing incorporation of smart technologies such as UV sterilization, HEPA filters, security camera, and many more are also driving the adoption and replacement of vacuum cleaners in the country.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Product Type

o By Type

o By Technology

o By Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape- Black+Decker Inc., Bissell Inc., Dyson Ltd., Miele & Cie. KG, SharkNinja Operating LLC

US Vacuum Cleaner Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Handheld Vacuum

Canister Vacuum

Upright Vacuum

Stick Vacuum

Autonomous / Robot Vacuum

By Type

Bagged

Bagless

By Technology

Wet

Dry

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Company Profiles

BISSELL, Inc.

Black+Decker Inc.

Dyson Ltd

Electrolux AB

Haier Group Corp.

iRobot Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

LG Electronics Inc.

Miele & Cie. KG

Neato Robotics, Inc.

SharkNinja Operating LLC

Snow Joe, LLC

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (Hoover, Oreck Corp.)

