North America Vacuum Cleaner Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The North America vacuum cleaner market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The possession of vacuum cleaners is very common across North American. The adoption of vacuum cleaners across the region can be attributed to the hectic lifestyle of the consumers which leaves them with very little time for household cleaning chores. The use of vacuum cleaners reduces the time of cleaning and increases the efficiency of the cleaning process. The replacement of traditional vacuum cleaners with new vacuum cleaners is the major factor influencing the growth of the vacuum cleaner market in North America.

Request a Free Sample of our North America Vacuum Cleaner Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/north-american-vacuum-cleaner-market

The various new and advanced technology-enabled vacuum cleaner is being introduced across the region by global companies. For instance, in March 2018, Electrolux AB announced the launch of Pure i9 robotic vacuum cleaner across the US. The robotic vacuum cleaner comes with 3D Vision navigation that aids in navigating the vacuum cleaner through the home without getting stuck. In addition to this, the use of Pure i9 app cleaning can be scheduled ahead of time. Such technologically advanced innovative products are expected to significantly fuel the vacuum cleaning market across the region.

A full Report of North America Vacuum Cleaner Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/north-american-vacuum-cleaner-market

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Product Type

o By Type

o By Technology

o By Distribution Channel

Regions Covered-

o US

o Canada

Competitive Landscape- Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Bissell Inc., Dyson Ltd., Miele & Cie. KG, Hoover

North America Vacuum Cleaner Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Handheld Vacuum

Canister Vacuum

Upright Vacuum

Stick Vacuum

Autonomous / Robot Vacuum

By Type

Bagged

Bagless

By Technology

Wet

Dry

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

North America Vacuum Cleaner Market Report Segment By Region

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

BISSELL, Inc.

Dyson Ltd.

Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd. (Tineco)

Electrolux AB

Haier Group Corp.

iRobot Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

LG Electronics Inc.

ONSON

Royal Appliance Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (Hoover, Oreck Corp.)

TTI Floor Care)

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-american-vacuum-cleaner-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404