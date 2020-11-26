US Battery Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The US battery market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The rising application of batteries in consumer electronics, automobiles, and others are driving the growth of the battery industry in the country. The increasing purchasing power of consumer electronic products among Americans further creates demand for the battery used in these devices.
Sales of smartphones and laptops along with the technologically updated electronics products are continuously increasing in the country every year. Moreover, the rising number of enterprises and smart electronics devices enabled with AI and IoT is offering growth to the consumer electronics industry in the US and hence drives the battery market in the country owing to its wide application in consumer electronic devices.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2018-2025
- Base year- 2018
- Forecast period- 2019-2025
- Segment Covered- By Category, By Type, and By Application
- Regions Covered- US
- Competitive Landscape- Exide Industries Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., Automotive Energy Supply Corp., and Ambir Inc.
US Battery Market- Segmentation
By Category
- Primary
- Secondary
By Type
- Lithium-Ion
- Nickel-Metal Hydride (NI-MH)
- Nickel Cadmium
- Lead Acid
- Others
By Application
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Consumer Electronics
- Power & Energy
- Others
Company Profiles
- A123 Systems, LLC
- Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- Ambri Inc.
- Automotive Energy Supply Corp.
- Exide Industries Ltd.
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.
- MaxPower Inc.
- NGK Insulators Ltd.
- Saft Groupe SA
- Tesla, Inc.
