UK Battery Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The UK battery market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand from the automotive industry, especially electric cars. Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the electric car industry has seen a surge in the country.

New car registrations in UK rose for the first time in 2020, increasing by 11.3% compared to July last year, as per the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT). The demand for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in 2020 continued to increase, with sales surging 259% against last year. BEVs are becoming increasingly popular as government incentives, improved battery range, as well as more attractive price points, attract more population to buy electric cars.

A full report of UK Battery Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/uk-battery-market

With the accelerating electric car industry, the market for batteries, especially lithium-ion batteries, is expected to grow in the near future. The drive towards electrification is continuing to gather pace and is projected to accelerate further in the near future. Further, the local battery manufacturers are making efforts to meet the growing need. For instance, British battery manufacturers AMTE Power is exploring the creation of the UK’s first large-scale 1GWh battery factory.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/uk-battery-market

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2018-2025

Base year- 2018

Forecast period- 2019-2025

Segment Covered- By Category, By Type, and By Application

Regions Covered- UK

Competitive Landscape- Accutronics Ltd., AceOn Group, BYD Co. Ltd., Faradion Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., AMTE Power, and Britishvolt.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/uk-battery-market

UK Battery Market- Segmentation

By Category

Primary

Secondary

By Type

Lithium-Ion

Nickel-Metal Hydride (NI-MH)

Nickel Cadmium

Lead Acid

Others

By Application

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Power & Energy

Others

Company Profiles

Accutronics Ltd.

AceOn Group

AMTE Power

Automotive Energy Supply Corp.

Britishvolt

BYD Co. Ltd.

E-Getx Ltd.

Exide Industries Ltd.

Faradion Ltd.

OXIS Energy Ltd.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404