North American Battery Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The North American battery market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Rising application of batteries in consumer electronics, automobile, and others are driving the growth of the battery industry in North America. The demand for batteries has increased owing to the increased adoption of EVs. The substantial market for EVs is one of the major factors contributing to increasing the demand for Li-ion batteries and hence driving the growth of the market.
The high penetration of premium smartphone brands with flagship offerings and other consumer electronic devices further creates demand for the battery. According to the Centre for Digital Information (CDI) North America is the home of around 11% of smartphone users globally. The total number of smartphone users in North America `was estimated to be 229 million in 2016, up from 189 million in 2014. It is further estimated to reach 272 million by the year 2020 as per CDI.
The increasing smartphone users coupled with advancement in smartphone charging technologies such as wireless charging further provides growth to the consumer electronics industry and hence the demand for the battery for consumer electronics application.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2018-2025
- Base year- 2018
- Forecast period- 2019-2025
- Segment Covered- By Category, By Type, and By Application
- Regions Covered- North America
- Competitive Landscape- Exide Industries Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., Automotive Energy Supply Corp., and Ambir Inc.
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment/region dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment/region will project the fastest growth in the market?
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
North American Battery Market- Segmentation
By Category
- Primary
- Secondary
By Type
- Lithium-Ion
- Nickel-Metal Hydride (NI-MH)
- Nickel Cadmium
- Lead Acid
- Others
By Application
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Consumer Electronics
- Power & Energy
- Others
North American Battery Market– Segment by Region
- US
- Canada
Company Profiles
- A123 Systems, LLC
- Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- Ambri Inc.
- Automotive Energy Supply Corp.
- Exide Industries Ltd.
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.
- MaxPower Inc.
- NGK Insulators Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Saft Groupe SA
- Tesla, Inc.
