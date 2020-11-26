North American Battery Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The North American battery market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Rising application of batteries in consumer electronics, automobile, and others are driving the growth of the battery industry in North America. The demand for batteries has increased owing to the increased adoption of EVs. The substantial market for EVs is one of the major factors contributing to increasing the demand for Li-ion batteries and hence driving the growth of the market.

A full report of North American Battery Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/north-american-battery-market

The high penetration of premium smartphone brands with flagship offerings and other consumer electronic devices further creates demand for the battery. According to the Centre for Digital Information (CDI) North America is the home of around 11% of smartphone users globally. The total number of smartphone users in North America `was estimated to be 229 million in 2016, up from 189 million in 2014. It is further estimated to reach 272 million by the year 2020 as per CDI.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/north-american-battery-market

The increasing smartphone users coupled with advancement in smartphone charging technologies such as wireless charging further provides growth to the consumer electronics industry and hence the demand for the battery for consumer electronics application.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2018-2025

Base year- 2018

Forecast period- 2019-2025

Segment Covered- By Category, By Type, and By Application

Regions Covered- North America

Competitive Landscape- Exide Industries Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., Automotive Energy Supply Corp., and Ambir Inc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment/region dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment/region will project the fastest growth in the market?

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-american-battery-market

North American Battery Market- Segmentation

By Category

Primary

Secondary

By Type

Lithium-Ion

Nickel-Metal Hydride (NI-MH)

Nickel Cadmium

Lead Acid

Others

By Application

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Power & Energy

Others

North American Battery Market– Segment by Region

US

Canada

Company Profiles

A123 Systems, LLC

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Ambri Inc.

Automotive Energy Supply Corp.

Exide Industries Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.

MaxPower Inc.

NGK Insulators Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Saft Groupe SA

Tesla, Inc.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404