European Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The European pharmaceutical packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the presence of well-established pharmaceutical companies in the region. Further, the players operating in the European pharmaceutical packaging are also contributing significantly to the growth of the European pharmaceutical packaging industry.
For instance, in February 2020 Bormioli Pharma and Stevanato Group signed an agreement to enable the customers to receive Bormioli Pharma’s primary containers in Ompi’s (Stevanato) industry-recognized EZ-fill secondary packaging configuration.
In June 2020, Schott AG has reached agreements with leading pharmaceutical companies, including partners of ‘Operation Warp Speed’ – the US government initiative to serve local vaccine production needs. The agreements become effective immediately and first vials are being delivered to companies in North America, Europe and Asia.
For supporting the mass vaccination campaign and the ramp-up industrialization needs, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, pharmaceutical giants in the region including Schott AG and Gerresheimer are investing in increasing the manufacturing capacity of vials. Such efforts by the players tend to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
European Pharmaceutical Packaging Market- Segmentation
By Type
- Primary
- Secondary
By Material Type
- Plastic & Polymer
- Paper & Paperboard
- Others
European Pharmaceutical Packaging Market– Segment by Region
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Company Profiles
Amcor Ltd.
- Overview
- Amcor Ltd. in Europe
- Amcor Ltd. in Pharmaceutical Packaging Landscape
- Recent Developments
- Agrado SA
- Amposan S.A.
- Ardagh Group S.A.
- Beatson Clark Ltd.
- Bormioli Pharma S.p.A
- Capsugel (A Lonza Company)
- Gerresheimer AG
- Intertek Group plc
- Klöckner Pentaplast Group
- Schott AG
- SGD SA
- The International Paper Co.
