Europe Vacuum Cleaner Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The European vacuum cleaner market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The high urban population and the busy lifestyle is significantly driving the adoption of vacuum cleaner across the region. Furthermore, the presence of a wide range of vacuum cleaner with different specifications, increased functionality, and integrated advanced technologies owing to the increasing product launches by global as well as domestic players will also aid the market growth. For instance, in August 2018, Electrolux AB launched a cordless vacuum cleaner pure F9 that uses powerful battery technology and can handle everything from floor surfaces to curtains around the house in single charging.

In addition to this, the growing adoption of cleaning robots is also aiding the growth of the European vacuum cleaner market. iRobot i7, S5 Max Roomba, Roborock S5 Max, Dayson 360 Heurist, iRobot Roomba 980, Miele Scout RX2, are some of the most common robot vacuum cleaners in Europe. The increasing availability of vacuum cleaners over e-commerce platforms will also aid in the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Product Type

o By Type

o By Technology

o By Distribution Channel

Regions Covered-

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape- Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Bissell Inc., Dyson Ltd., Electrolux AB, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Europe Vacuum Cleaner Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Handheld Vacuum

Canister Vacuum

Upright Vacuum

Stick Vacuum

Autonomous / Robot Vacuum

By Type

Bagged

Bagless

By Technology

Wet

Dry

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Europe Vacuum Cleaner Market Report Segment By Region

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

Bissell, Inc.

Dyson Ltd.

Electrolux AB

Haier Group Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

LG Electronics Inc.

Miele & Cie. KG

Numatic International Ltd.

SharkNinja Operating LLC

