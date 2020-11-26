Asia-Pacific Fire-Resistant Glass Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific fire-resistant glass market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The outlook of the construction industry appears upbeat, consequently increasing the demand for fire-resistant glass. According to a study by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), the global construction industry is expected to reach a value of $8 trillion by 2030, primarily driven by China, India, and the US. China is a highly populated country which increases the challenges of insufficient availability of land and thereby supporting the construction of tallest buildings. The significant rise in the population is expected to make a huge contribution to the demand for infrastructure development.

The biggest concern for the security of human life and property has been safety measures in high-rise buildings or complexes, and this is where fire-resistant glass is taken into account. Fire Resistance Glass provides a defensive shield that prevents fire, smoke, and gas from spreading to adjacent areas that are not on fire. Integrity, radiation protection, and insulation are the key properties of fire-resistant glasses. The growing adoption of fire resistance glasses in high rise building to improve aesthetic appearance and as fire preventive measure is anticipated to drive the regional growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific Fire-Resistant Glass Market Report Segment

By Product

Wired

Ceramic

Tempered

Laminated

Others

By Application

Building & Construction

Marine

Others

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

