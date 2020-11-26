European Battery Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The European battery market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for batteries has increased owing to the increased adoption of EVs. The substantial market for EVs is one of the major factors contributing to increasing the demand for Li-ion batteries and hence driving the growth of the market.

Moreover, the growth of the European battery industry is driven by the presence of major battery players and key contributions by them towards the growth of the market. For instance, in February 2020, Saft and the PSA Group announced plans for two lithium-ion EV battery cell plants in Europe.

The French-German alliance intends to establish a joint venture named Automotive Cell Company (ACC), with a total output of 48 GWh annually by 2030, through around a $5.9 billion investment, supported by nearly $1.5 billion in public funding from the European Union.

The first phase of the project focuses on R&D, including building a pilot plant on the land of Saft’s Nersac facility. The plant is scheduled to start-up in mid-2021 and represents an investment of around $236 million.

8 GWh gigafactory will be built in the northern Hauts-de-France region in France starting in 2023 (then expanded to 16 GWh and 24 GWh). In addition, 8 GWh gigafactory to be built in Rhineland-Palatinate state in Germany (then expanded to 16 GWh and 24 GWh) and the total output to be 48 GWh by 2030

European Battery Market- Segmentation

By Category

Primary

Secondary

By Type

Lithium-Ion

Nickel-Metal Hydride (NI-MH)

Nickel Cadmium

Lead Acid

Others

By Application

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Power & Energy

Others

European Battery Market– Segment by Region

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Accutronics Ltd.

AceOn Group

Automotive Energy Supply Corp.

BOS Balance of Storage Systems AG.

BroadBit Batteries Oy

BYD Co. Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.

E-Getx Ltd.

Exide Industries Ltd.

Faradion Ltd.

NEXEON LTD.

NGK Insulators Ltd.

OXIS Energy Ltd.

Saft Groupe SA

Siemens AG

Tesla Inc.

Tesvolt GmbH

VARTA Storage GmbH

