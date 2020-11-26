China Battery Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

The China battery market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growing renewable energy industry tends to create the demand for renewable energy batteries and hence drive the regional growth of the market.

China has made substantial progress in scaling up renewable power as well as reducing the cost of renewable energy in the past 20 years. As a result of this, China has fulfilled the 13th Five?Year Plan targets ahead of time. Wind and solar PV have gradually entered the post?subsidy era. In 2018, the government promoted the consumption of renewable energy by setting mandatory caps on curtailment and minimum consumption targets.

Batteries, especially lithium-ion batteries, are used for storing energy have become a key partner of photovoltaic solar, wind, and hybrid power plants, especially in areas not connected to a strong grid. The need for storage has increased significantly with the growing use of renewable sources.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2018-2025

Base year- 2018

Forecast period- 2019-2025

Segment Covered- By Category, By Type, and By Application

Regions Covered- China

Competitive Landscape- A123 Systems LLC, BYD Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd., and Saft Group SA

China Battery Market- Segmentation

By Category

Primary

Secondary

By Type

Lithium-Ion

Nickel-Metal Hydride (NI-MH)

Nickel Cadmium

Lead Acid

Others

By Application

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Power & Energy

Others

Company Profiles

A123 Systems, LLC

Overview

A123 Systems, LLC in Battery Landscape

Recent Developments

Automotive Energy Supply Corp.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.

KAYO Battery (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

NGK Insulators Ltd.

ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.

Saft Groupe SA

Tianneng Battery Group Co., Ltd.

