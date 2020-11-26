Thin-Film Encapsulation Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Thin-Film Encapsulation Market for materials was valued at USD 13.1 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 101.1 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 26%.

Thin Film Encapsulation is a technology used in organic light emitting diode (OLED) devices such as TVs, monitors, laptops, lamps, and cameras to protect displays from external environments such as moisture, air, and water. It is a multilayer film composed of organic and inorganic layers. These layers are inherently very hard, brittle and serve as a good barrier.

Key Market Players

Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea), LG Chem (South Korea), Universal Display Corp. (UDC) (US), Applied Materials (US), 3M (US), Veeco Instruments (US), Kateeva (US), Toray Industries (Japan), BASF (Rolic) (Germany).

Deposition Technologies Used in Thin-Film Encapsulation

Organic Layers

Inorganic Layers

TFE Material Market, by Application

Flexible OLED Display

Flexible OLED Lighting

Thin-Film Photovoltaics

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Thin-Film Encapsulation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Thin-Film Encapsulation Market Report

1. What was the Thin-Film Encapsulation Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Thin-Film Encapsulation Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Thin-Film Encapsulation Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

