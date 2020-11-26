Asia-Pacific Battery Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

The Asia-Pacific battery market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand from end-user industries such as the automotive industry, consumer electronics industry, and energy & power industry tend to drive the regional growth of the market. Major economies contributing to the growth of the market include India, China, and Japan.

The growing support from the Indian government to play a key role in the growth of the Asia-Pacific battery industry. India plans to offer $4.6 billion in incentives to companies setting up advanced battery manufacturing facilities as the country intends to promote the use of electric vehicles and cut down its dependence on oil.

“Currently, the battery energy storage industry is at a very nascent stage in India with investors being a little apprehensive to invest in a sunrise industry”, said the government. According to a proposal drafted by NITI Aayog, India plans to retain its import tax rate of 5% for certain types of batteries, including EV batteries, until 2022, however will increase it to 15% thereafter for promoting domestic manufacturing.

This policy creates an ample opportunity for the battery makers such as South Korea’s LG Chem and Japan’s Panasonic Corp/ as well as automotive players that have building Eves’ in India such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2018-2025

Base year- 2018

Forecast period- 2019-2025

Segment Covered- By Category, By Type, and By Application

Regions Covered- Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape- A123 Systems LLC, BYD Co. Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and Saft Group SA

Asia-Pacific Battery Market- Segmentation

By Category

Primary

Secondary

By Type

Lithium-Ion

Nickel-Metal Hydride (NI-MH)

Nickel Cadmium

Lead Acid

Others

By Application

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Power & Energy

Others

Asia-Pacific Battery Market– Segment by Region

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

A123 Systems, LLC

Overview

A123 Systems, LLC in Asia-Pacific

A123 Systems, LLC in Battery Landscape

Recent Developments

Automotive Energy Supply Corp.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.

Exide Industries Ltd.

GS Yuasa Corp

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd

KAYO Battery (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

NGK Insulators Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.

Saft Groupe SA

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD

SK Continental E-motion Korea Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

