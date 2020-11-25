Automotive Door Latch Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global car door latch market is expected to account for USD 6.60 billion by 2025 with 4.8% CAGR. Automotive door latches are used in cars for safety and security. The demand for door latches is increasing with technological advances such as power door, hands-free opening, electric child safety, and LED-sensor. This is the main factor expected to fuel the growth of the global market. In addition, population growth and infrastructure development are other factors that are expected to drive some of the growth of the global market. Consumer door latch adoption is on the rise as major automakers now offer built-in electronic door latches for automotive safety and customer security.

The following players are covered in this report:

Kiekert AG

WITTE

Brose

Magna

Strattec

GECOM Corporation

Mitsui Kinzoku

Aisin MFG.Illinois

Magal Engineering

IFB Automotive Private Limited

Automotive Door Latch Market segmentation by Type

Side Door Latches

Sliding Door Latches

Liftgate Latches

Back Door Latches

Automotive Door Latch Market segmentation by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Door Latch industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Door Latch Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Door Latch Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Door Latch Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Door Latch Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

