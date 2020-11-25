Automotive Data Logger Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

Automotive data loggers are one of those systems that are used for a wide variety of applications, from simple performance evaluation to complex modern application development. Vehicle and passenger safety has been optimized with the increasing integration of technologically advanced solutions in the automotive industry to monitor various factors in the vehicle such as temperature, vibration, acceleration and shock. With the help of modern automobiles’ advanced electronic architecture, the use of electric vehicles is proliferating and the demand for autonomous vehicle testing is increasing, which greatly accelerates the growth of the global automotive data logger market.

The following players are covered in this report:

Robert Bosch

Delphi

Vector Informatik

Continental

Harman International Industries

Racelogic

National Instruments

TTTech Computertechnik

Xilinx

Intrepid Control Systems

Dewesoft D.O.O.

HEM Data

Danlaw Technologies

MEN Micro

Ipetronik

Automotive Data Logger Market segmentation by Type

SD Card

USB

Wireless

Automotive Data Logger Market segmentation by Application

OBD

ADAS & Safety

Fleet Management

Automotive Insurance

