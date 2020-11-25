Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants IBM, Google, Intel

Latest released the research study on Global Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM Corporation (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Salesforce.com, Inc. (United States), Albert Technologies (Israel), Amazon.com, Inc. (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Sentient Technologies Holdings Ltd. (United States) and Oracle (United States).

Brief Overview on Artificial Intelligence for Marketing

The artificial intelligence technology is helping the transformation of the marketing departments, this allows marketing professionals to quick access to the insights. According to IBM, near about nearly 40% of CMOs are planning to reinvent customer experiences with AI. The customer-facing professionals and engage customers are getting directly in personalized experiences. The Salesforce revealed that AI will rase marketing at a rate of 257% in the coming two years. Near about 66% of marketing leaders consider artificial intelligence as a serious step for digital marketing strategies in FY 2020. With the increasing rate of consumer data it is becoming slightly challenging to deriving data for each consumer behavior. With the rapid development in machine learning and deep learning, AI helps in personalizing the marketing at a higher scale.

Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Application (Analytics Application, Process Automation, Security & Risk Management, Marketing Management, Others), Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Context-Aware Computing), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Government, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Commercial Organization, Others), Organizations Size (Small Size Organizations, Medium Size Organizations, Large Size Organizations), Offerings (Software (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), Services (Managed and Professional Services))

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Demand-Supply Gap in the Marketing Yield

Lack of Marketer’s Necessary Skills

Increasing Customer Demand for Quality Moments

Market Trend

Development in advanced algorithms allows companies to experiment with AI technology to provide high computational capabilities in the massive volume of data generated. Along with that adoption of artificial intelligence in marketing is majorly from medium and large size organizations. These organizations have opted for intelligent marketing campaigns.

Restraints

Required More Cost as Compare to the Traditional Marketing Methods

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Artificial Intelligence for Marketing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Artificial Intelligence for Marketing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Artificial Intelligence for Marketing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

