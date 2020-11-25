TMR Revises Digital Impression System Market Forecast, as COVID-19 Pandemic Continues to Expand Quickly

Thanks to the strong presence of well-established players, the global digital impression system market shows a highly competitive landscape, finds a new study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The leading players in this market, namely, Sirona Dental Systems, Align Technology, 3Shape, 3M, and Carestream Health, are focusing aggressively on the acquisition of smaller players to eliminate competition, which is likely to further consolidate this market.

According to TMR’s estimations, the global digital impression systems market stood at US$2.13 bn in 2015. Researchers expect the opportunity in this market to proliferate at a healthy CAGR of 18.30% during the period from 2017 and 2025 and attain a value of US$9.6 bn by the end of the forecast period. Mobile/portable systems have been the most valued product in this market over the past few years. The segment is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, thanks to the extensive progress in the dental and healthcare industry and the advent of various novel technologies, such as 3D impression technology and mobile based tablet intraoral scanners.

For More Info | Download PDF Brochure, Click Here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22472

North America to Lead Global Market; Asia Pacific to Present Lucrative Opportunities

The research study also presents an exhaustive assessment of the regional markets for digital impression systems. According to the report, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America are the main geographical segments in the worldwide market for digital impression systems. North America led the overall market in 2016, contributing US$555.4 mn in revenues. This regional market is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period on the grounds of a large number of established market players.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to present the most promising growth opportunities, thanks to the strengthening economic condition and the subsequent improvement in the living standard of consumers. The rising pool of large orthodontic clinics and practitioners in these economies, such as China, Japan, and India, is expected to propel this regional market considerably in the years to come, states the research report.

Rising Popularity of Digital Impression Systems to Fuel Demand

“The demand for digital impression systems is highly influenced by the increasing awareness among consumers pertaining to the benefits of the digital impression technology when compared with the conventional method of impression,” says an analyst at TMR. The fact that these systems shorten the painful process of elastomeric impression has increased their popularity, thereby augmenting their demand substantially, which is reflecting positively on the market for digital impression across the world.

Over the forthcoming years, the advent of advanced powder-free intraoral scanners at a much reduced price is projected to stimulate this market remarkably. Besides, the growing uptake of these systems by dentists and other dental practitioners, boosted by their increasing focus on the accuracy of the treatment and patients’ comfort, is also predicted to drive the market’s growth in the near future. However, the soaring costs of these systems and the need for high technical expertise may restrict the market over the next few years, notes the study.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=22472

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled “Digital Impression System Market (Type – Standalone (Plug and Play Intraoral Scanner) and Mobile/Portable System (Intraoral Scanner, Tablet/Screens, and Cart); Compatibility – Third Party Compatible and Integrated) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

The global digital impression system is segmented as below:

By Type

Standalone (Plug & Play Intraoral Scanner)

Mobile / Portable System (Intraoral Scanner, Tablet / Screens and Cart)

By Compatibility

Third Party Compatible

Integrated

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=22472

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com