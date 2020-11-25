GLobal Virtual Augmented Reality Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Virtual and Augmented Reality Market (By Component – Hardware, Software, and Service; By Hardware – Head Mounted Display, Head Up Display, Glasses, Console, Sensor/Input, Others (Camera and Projector)), By End-use Application – Healthcare, Education, Retail, Gaming, Construction, Media and Entertainment, Automotive, Defense and & Aerospace and Others (Manufacturing and Energy) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2027” the global virtual and augmented reality market is expected to reach a value of US$ 2,408,749.7 Mn by 2027. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 86.0% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Virtual and augmented reality is a suite of hardware, service and software components allowing end-users to visualize and experience virtual environment in real-time. The virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) market is expected to witness a rise in demand owing to the growing demand for AR and VR services, affordable hardware cost, and growing end-use applications. Furthermore, the demand for AR and VR services is expected to gain importance due to its adoption in multiple end-use sectors. High focus on technological innovation is expected to create demand for new VR and AR hardware devices. Since, the market is in its nascent stage, VR and AR is expected to witness high investment scenario from venture capitalists in the coming years.

VR and AR players are focusing on providing compact hardware solutions to their end-users, since it would help to increase the adoption rate of devices among end-users. Media and entertainment, and gaming are some of the prominent end-use sectors where VR and AR are expected to witness rapid adoption in the coming years. Currently, VR and AR players are looking for partnership with ecosystem players as part of their strategy in order to increase their market share globally.

In 2019, North America was the largest market for VR and AR solutions, accounting for a highest share. The presence of a large number of VR and AR players and high consumer disposable income is expected to support the demand for VR and AR in North America in the coming years. However, this trend is expected to change in the coming years depending upon the VR and AR adoption in other regions.

For More Info | Download PDF Brochure, Click Here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=10556

On the basis of components, the hardware segment held the largest share of the VR and AR market in 2019. The demand for better VR and AR hardware devices such as head mounted display, glasses, console and sensor/input is expected to contribute to the growth of hardware segment over the forecast period. Among VR and AR markets, AR is expected to register fastest growth in the forecast period. The demand for AR in media and entertainment, gaming, healthcare, and manufacturing end-use segments is expected to contribute the growth of AR market. Media and entertainment, gaming, and healthcare segments are expected to contribute considerable market share over the forecast period under end-use application segment. Further, the demand for AR based head up display would constitute to the growth of AR in automotive segment in the coming years. The report also provides volume estimates for hardware components such as head mounted display, glasses and consoles.

Google, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, Oculus VR LLC, HTC Corporation, ZeroLight Ltd., EON Reality, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Barco N.V., Blippar.com Ltd., Aurasma Ltd. (Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P), MindMaze SA, Virtalis Ltd., Manus Machinae B.V., Independiente Communications Ltd., VirZOOM, Inc. and NuFormer Projection B.V. are major players profiled in the global VR and AR market report.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=10556

The global VR and AR market is segmented as below:

Global VR and AR Market

By Component

Hardware Head Mounted Display Head Up Display Glasses Console Sensor/Input Other (Camera and Projector)

Software

Service

By End-use Application

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Gaming

Construction

Media and Entertainment

Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Others (Manufacturing and Energy)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com