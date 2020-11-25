Automotive Communication Technology Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The automotive communications technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.24% over the forecast period.

Automotive communication technology consists of a computer network that allows vehicles and roadside units to share information such as safety warnings and traffic information. It is a very beneficiary who can provide details about traffic jams and avoid accidents. It is part of an intelligent transportation system that allows consumers to be part of a better transportation network. It increases safety and reduces excessive traffic collisions, so it is widely applied in powertrain.

The automotive communications technology market segment is becoming increasingly diverse with a huge range of modifications appearing across the market. With numerous market players in the industry expected to grow in the global Automotive Communications Technology market by 2026, it is important to keep information on advancements, new technologies and inventions at the forefront in order to stay ahead of the competition in this fast-changing segment.

The following players are covered in this report:

Robert Bosch

Toshiba

Broadcom

Texas Instruments

NXP

STMicroelectronics

Infineon

Renesas

ON Semiconductor

Microchip

Continental

Cypress Semiconductor

Rohm Semiconductor

Xilinx

Melexis

Elmos Semiconductor

Vector Informatik

Automotive Communication Technology Market segmentation by Type

Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

Controller Area Network (CAN)

FlexRay

Media-Oriented Systems Transport (MOST)

Ethernet

Automotive Communication Technology Market segmentation by Application

Economy Vehicle

Mid-Size Vehicle

Luxury Vehicle

