Automotive Clutch Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The Automotive Clutch market is expected to record a CAGR of over 5.8% over the forecast period 2019-2025. The automobile clutch, located between the engine and the transmission, is a separate part that transmits power from the engine to the gearbox and stops while the gear is selected to get out of the stop position or when the gear changes while the car is moving. Car clutches can help the driver enjoy a smooth start and facilitate the shaft. It can also prevent transmission overload and reduce the effects of torsional vibration. The automobile clutch assembly consists of many small parts, but there are five main components: clutch flywheel, clutch pressure plate, clutch disc, throw-out clutch bearing and release system.
The following players are covered in this report:
- Valeo
- F.C.C.
- Exedy
- Borgwarner
- Eaton
- Aisin
- CNC Driveline
- Zhejiang Tieliu
- Ningbo Hongxie
- Hubei Tri-Ring
- Chuangcun Yidong
- Wuhu Hefeng
- Rongcheng Huanghai
- Guilin Fuda
- Hangzhou Qidie
Automotive Clutch Market segmentation by Type
- Wet Friction Clutch
- Dry Friction Clutch
- Electromagnetic Clutch
Automotive Clutch Market segmentation by Application
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Automotive Clutch industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Automotive Clutch Market Report
1. What was the Automotive Clutch Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Clutch Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).
4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Clutch Market was the market leader in 2018?
5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
