US Refrigerator Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The US refrigerator market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Refrigerators hold a prominent position among American households. The growth of the refrigerator across the country is influenced by the high disposable income coupled with high brand awareness across the region. Additionally, the demand for the replacement of old refrigerators is also high across the region which will also significantly aid the growing shares of the refrigerator market.

Furthermore, internet penetration is significantly high across the region which is expected to foster the demand for smart feature enabled refrigerators. Owing to this, the companies working across the region also have a high focus on the product innovation of refrigerators. For instance, in January 2020, during the Consumer Electronics Shows (CES) in Las Vegas, the US, LG, and Samsung Electronics both launched their AI-powered smart refrigerators. Samsung’s refrigerator was known as Samsung Family Hub Smart Fridge and LG’s refrigerators are called InstaView Smart Fridge that features two models with a 22-inch transparent display panel. Such launches are anticipated to significantly aid in the growth of the refrigerator industry in the country in the near future.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Product Type

o By Application

o By Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape- Electrolux AB, General Electric Co., Haier Group Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Whirlpool Corp.

US Refrigerator Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Single Door

Double Door

Side by Side Door

French Door

Other

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Company Profiles

Electrolux AB

Dover Corp.

General Electric Co.

Haier Group Corp.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Kenmore (Transform SR Holding Management LLC)

LG Electronics Inc.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Viking Range, Llc

Whirlpool Corp.

