US Refrigerator Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The US refrigerator market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Refrigerators hold a prominent position among American households. The growth of the refrigerator across the country is influenced by the high disposable income coupled with high brand awareness across the region. Additionally, the demand for the replacement of old refrigerators is also high across the region which will also significantly aid the growing shares of the refrigerator market.
Request a Free Sample of our US Refrigerator Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/us-refrigerator-market
Furthermore, internet penetration is significantly high across the region which is expected to foster the demand for smart feature enabled refrigerators. Owing to this, the companies working across the region also have a high focus on the product innovation of refrigerators. For instance, in January 2020, during the Consumer Electronics Shows (CES) in Las Vegas, the US, LG, and Samsung Electronics both launched their AI-powered smart refrigerators. Samsung’s refrigerator was known as Samsung Family Hub Smart Fridge and LG’s refrigerators are called InstaView Smart Fridge that features two models with a 22-inch transparent display panel. Such launches are anticipated to significantly aid in the growth of the refrigerator industry in the country in the near future.
A full Report of US Refrigerator Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/us-refrigerator-market
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered-
o By Product Type
o By Application
o By Distribution Channel
- Competitive Landscape- Electrolux AB, General Electric Co., Haier Group Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Whirlpool Corp.
US Refrigerator Market Report Segment
By Product Type
- Single Door
- Double Door
- Side by Side Door
- French Door
- Other
By Application
- Residential
- Commercial
By Distribution Channel
- Online Channel
- Offline Channel
Company Profiles
- Electrolux AB
- Dover Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Haier Group Corp.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Kenmore (Transform SR Holding Management LLC)
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Viking Range, Llc
- Whirlpool Corp.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/us-refrigerator-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 7803040404