North America Commercial Refrigerator Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The North America commercial refrigerator market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The rising demand for frozen food products, ready to eat food, and beverage are the main driver of the North American commercial refrigerator market. The players in the commercial refrigerator market are innovating with their product offerings by incorporating new technological advancements such as temperature and operation controls in refrigerators. It is anticipated to increase the average cost of refrigerators in the commercial place hence driving the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Furthermore, commercial refrigerators have applications in hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty food stores. Hence, the rapidly increasing number of such stores across the region will influence the growth of the commercial refrigerator market. Moreover, the evolving food industry and food and service industries of the region with the increasing number of retail shops and restaurants will also aid in the expansion of the market across during the forecast period. The region also experiences a considerable demand in the bakery industry, which has a major application of the refrigeration process. Hence, the high bakery product demand will drive the adoption of commercial refrigerators.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Refringent Type

o By Application

Regions Covered-

o US

o Canada

Competitive Landscape- EdgeStar, Electrolux AB, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Viking Range, LLC

North America Commercial Refrigerator Market Report Segment

By Refrigerant Type

Fluorocarbons

Hydrocarbons

Inorganics

By Application

Foodservice Industry

Beverage Industry

Frozen Food and Ice Cream Industry

Research, Laboratory and Pharmaceutical Storage

Company Profiles

Carrier Global Corp.

Danby Products Inc.

Dover Corp.

EcoSolarCool

EdgeStar (Living Direct, Inc.)

Electrolux AB

Glen Dimplex Group

Hitachi, Ltd. (Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning)

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Saba Corp.

Thalheimer Kühlung GmbH & Co. KG

Viking Range, LLC

