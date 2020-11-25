Textured Soy Protein Market Business overview, Upcoming Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Textured soy protein, also known as textured vegetable protein, is derived from soy flour, soybean concentrate, or isolated soy protein and has a primary use as a meat substitute. Unlike natural soy protein, textured soy protein is a product of skim soy flour, which is usually a by-product of soybean oil extraction.

The global textured soy protein market is estimated at USD 1.58 Billion in 2016; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9%.

Based on Type, the textured soy protein market has been segmented into:

Non-GMO

Conventional

Organic

Based on Source, the market has been segmented into:

Soy protein concentrates

Soy protein isolates

Soy flour

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Textured Soy Protein industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Textured Soy Protein Market Report

1. What was the Textured Soy Protein Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Textured Soy Protein Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Textured Soy Protein Market was the market leader in 2018?

