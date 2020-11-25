India Refrigerator Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The Indian refrigerator market is anticipated to grow with a lucrative CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the market in India is expected to be majorly fueled by the rising working population coupled with an increase in disposable incomes. Additionally, the huge untapped market with low penetration of refrigerators across the country will also provide new growth opportunities for the refrigerator companies. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), only around 29% of households in India own a refrigerator. In addition to this, the evolving rural areas are also anticipated to provide significant potential for the expansion of the refrigerator market across the country.

Furthermore, the presence of global refrigerator companies will also cater to the growth of the market. The global companies are also expanding their market reach in the region with the launch of new technologically advanced products that are designed specifically considering the Indian demographics and requirements. It is expected to increase the average price of refrigerators in the country. For instance, in September 2020, Whirlpool Corp. a globally recognized brand of refrigerator launched a new range of bottom-mounted range of refrigerators in a capacity ranging between 325L and 355L in Omega Steel and Steel Onyx finish in the Indian market. The refrigerators come with several features such as adaptive intelligence technology, 3D airflow technology, and IntelliSense Inverter technology that are aimed at catering to the requirements of individual households.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Product Type

o By Application

o By Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape- Electrolux AB, General Electric Co., Haier Group Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Whirlpool Corp.

Asia-Pacific Refrigerator Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Single Door

Double Door

Side by Side Door

French Door

Other

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Company Profiles

Electrolux AB

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Haier Group Corp.

Hitachi, Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Videocon Industries Ltd.

Voltas Ltd.

Whirlpool Corp.

Xiaomi Corp.

