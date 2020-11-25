Microturbines Market is expected to grow at a notable 8% CAGR during 2017-2025

The global microturbines market is expected to register a robust growth, thanks to growing demand for energy, limited and unreliable supply of energy in emerging regions, and growing demand for on-site energy creation. The microturbines market is also expected to be driven by increasing technological advancements driving efficient and sustainable energy creation. Some key players in the global microturbines market include Bowman, Capstone Turbine Corporation, Flexenergy, Bladon Jets, Ansaldo Energia, Icrtec, Brayton Energy, and 247solar.

The global microturbines market is also driven by the extreme efficiency and optimum design. The microturbines combine the manufacturing economics along with an aircraft’s auxiliary power system to form a turbocharger. Additionally, these systems eliminate the usage of both water systems and oil which are common among reciprocating engines. Moreover, the smaller microturbines also exhibit the efficiency and performance of large gas turbines, making its widespread penetration in various industries a reality. Furthermore, growing advancements in microturbines are expected to increase their uptime in the near future and bring a considerable reduction in maintenance costs. This is expected to create significant opportunities for growth for various players in the global microturbines market.

The global microturbine market reached an evaluation of US$60 mn in 2016. It is expected to grow at a notable 8% CAGR during 2017-2025. Based on power rating, the microturbine market is expected to witness the highest demand in the 250KW segment. The segment accounted for over 50% market share in 2016 and is expected to grow considerably in the near future. The global microturbine market is also expected to register significant growth in North America. Stringent environmental regulations along with necessary incentives are expected to drive the microturbines market in this region.

