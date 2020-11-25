US Organic Baby Food Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The US organic baby food market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The US is the largest market for the organic baby food category. Organic brands are booming and are currently the main growth driver of the baby food niche. Consumers in the US are increasingly avoiding processed products and are inclined towards natural ingredients and desire greater transparency regarding sourcing and production. The US organic baby food market is strongly penetrated and is more mature than any other country/region. Veganism is becoming mainstream in the US and more and more consumers are willing to consume organic foods.

The US organic baby food market is segmented based on product type and distribution channels. Based on the product type, the organic baby food market is segmented into dried baby food, milk formula, and ready to eat. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online. In the US, consumers are opting for healthier options and clean label products for their children and organic baby food has been a category that witnessed a resilient growth in the form of dried baby food. These foods are also expected to grow more as the emerging companies embrace the concept and innovate their products accordingly. For instance, NurturMe’s dried baby food line displays organic first fruits and veggies, such as Scrumptious Squash and Crisp Apple up to NurturMeals blends, like carrots, raisins, and sweet potato for older babies.

Further, the retailing giants such as Sysco Corporation, US Foods, Walmart, Inc., and WinCo Foods, Inc. reside in the US. These retailers have their shelves contented with organic food products, which allows the customers to choose from an extensive organic portfolio. These companies have been experiencing unusually strong traffic and sales, even in the organic food category for same-day services due to the outbreak of the COVID-19. Most of these companies have experienced strong sales in February, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a significantly greater lift in sales across both physical retail stores and digital channels in March 2020. Sales sharply accelerated in March with identical retail supermarket sales, excluding fuel sales, up approximately 30%.

