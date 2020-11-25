Test Data Management Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Test Data Management market to grow from USD 524.0 Million in 2016 to USD 1,060.9 Million by 2025 at a (CAGR) of 12%.

Test data management software shortens the time to market for company products and prevents the loss of data generated by test software, which is some of the factors driving the growth of the test data management market. The rapid adoption of automation and cloud technologies across enterprises and businesses has resulted in tremendous data generation and cloud data traffic, which has fueled the growth of data management software, resulting in increased demand for the test data management market.

The Test data management market vendors, such as CA Technologies (US), Cigniti Technologies (India), Compuware (US), DATPROF (the Netherlands), Delphix Corporation (US), Ekobit (Croatia), IBM (US)

By Application

Data subsetting

Data masking

Data profiling and analysis

Data compliance and security

Synthetic test data generation

Others (data provisioning and data monitoring)

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Test Data Management industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Test Data Management Market Report

1. What was the Test Data Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Test Data Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Test Data Management Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

