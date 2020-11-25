Europe Refrigerator Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The European refrigerator market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the improving economic conditions coupled with the increasing demand for innovative products from the consumer. Moreover, during the lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the people are staying more in their homes which is further augmented the demand for refrigerators in the region.

Request a Free Sample of our Europe Refrigerator Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/europe-refrigerator-market

Additionally, the companies are increasing their focus on portfolio extension and product premiumization across the region. Some of the major companies operating in the region include Electrolux AB, General Electric Co., Haier Group Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Furthermore, owing to the increasing focus on the energy efficiency of home appliances, the refrigerator companies are offering energy-efficient refrigerators across the region. For instance, in August 2020, Samsung Electronics launched an innovative bottom-mount freezer (BMF) refrigerator RB7300 refrigerator, which delivers core cooling performance while offering the large, flexible capacity to meet all types of food storage needs. The RB7300 was set to first launch in Europe.

A full Report of Europe Refrigerator Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/europe-refrigerator-market

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Product Type

o By Application

o By Distribution Channel

Regions Covered-

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape- Electrolux AB, General Electric Co., Haier Group Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Whirlpool Corp.

Europe Refrigerator Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Single Door

Double Door

Side by Side Door

French Door

Other

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Company Profiles

BSH Home Appliances Corp.

Carrier Global Corp.

Electrolux AB

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Thalheimer Kühlung GmbH & Co. KG

Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG

Whirlpool Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/europe-refrigerator-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404