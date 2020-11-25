Automotive Bushing Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

Automotive bushing is a type of bearing that is cylindrically lined in the design and is used to reduce friction and wear in the bore. It is most often used as a casting for pins, hinges or shafts. In most cases, it is used as a vibration insulator, damping motion and transferring energy. Automotive bushings are usually made of rubber because of their flexibility in use. Automotive bushings are usually produced using elastic or elastic of polyurethane. They are mostly used in suspension applications that provide a comfortable ride by preventing the vehicle from knocking. Automotive bushings are used to separate two pieces of metal to continue development. The most preferred aspect of automotive bushings is that they require less or no grease, and they transmit less vibration and vibration. Developing worries about vehicle driving comfort, the demand for a smooth ride, and increased trade in luxury vehicles will drive the growth of the market in terms of volume and value.

The following players are covered in this report:

Energy Suspension

Moog

Prothane

LEMFÖRDER

Whiteline

Dorman

Meyle

General Motors

Advanced Flow Engineering

Crown Automotive

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Energy Suspension Parts

Automotive Bushing Market segmentation by Type

Rubber

Polyurethane

Automotive Bushing Market segmentation by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Medium Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles

Light Duty Commercial Vehicles

