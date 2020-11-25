Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market is estimated at USD 3.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2025.

The factor expected to fuel the growth of the terrestrial laser scanning market is the increasing demand for survey and 3D laser scanning in the infrastructure industry in Asia Pacific and Middle East. Several countries are focusing on the digitalization of assets through 3D scanning technology and new infrastructure development.

Major players in the terrestrial laser scanning market include 3D Digital Corporation (US), Carl Zeiss Optotechnik (Germany), Creaform (Canada), FARO Technologies (US), Maptek (Australia), Trimble (US), RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems (Austria)

On the basis of Solution

Terrestrial Laser Scanning System

Hardware

Laser Scanners

Interface Devices

Wireless LAN Antenna

On the basis of Type

Phase-shift Scanner

Pulse-based Scanner

Mobile Scanner

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Terrestrial Laser Scanning industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market Report

1. What was the Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

