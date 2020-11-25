Protective Coating Resin Market 2020: Emerging Trends, Revenue Estimation, Global Size and Forecast Report to 2024

The global protective coating resin market is growing at a significant pace owing to the increasing need for protective coatings in industrial equipment and machineries in automotive, infrastructure and construction industries. Protective coating resins have unique properties such as excellent adhesion and resistance to abrasion, impact and chemical. Protective coating resins increase the life span of a substrate by three to five years. These resins are required to meet high performance standards in terms of durability, corrosion protection and anti-fouling properties. Additionally, the protective coating resins are required to meet these standards cost-effectively in line with growing user expectations for more sustainable solutions.

Based on end use industry, the market has been segmented into infrastructure and construction, aerospace, automotive, industrial, marine, oil and gas, power generation and mining, among others. The growing construction industry and the requirement for protective coatings on equipment to protect them from wear and tear, and to increase their performance in exposed environment have been the key factors for the growth of the infrastructure and construction industry in the global protective coating resin market.

Geographically, the global protective coating resin market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific protective coating resin market is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to high demand from China and India. China is the largest market for protective coating resins, globally, with major demand coming from the marine industry. Additionally, the Indian government has introduced various investment promotion initiatives to assist infrastructure and construction projects, which is expected to support further growth in the global protective coating resin market. Improving economy along with increased demand from infrastructure and construction, oil and gas, marine, and automotive industries are expected to enhance the market for protective coating resin in Asia-Pacific.

Alkyd

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyester

Others

Solvent borne

Water borne

Infrastructure and construction

Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial

Marine

Oil and gas

Power generation

Mining

Others

