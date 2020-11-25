Ion Exchange Resins Market 2020: Emerging Trends, Revenue Estimation, Global Size and Forecast Report to 2024

The global ion exchange resins market is expected to witness significant growth, during the forecast period. The growth in the global market is propelled by increasing demand for nuclear power generation. The growing environmental apprehensions over power generation through conventional means has led the government authorities to focus on unconventional mode of power generation.

The growing demand for nuclear power generation is likely to boost the global ion exchange resins market. Additionally, growing consciousness toward water softening and purification in industrial applications is expected to boost the demand for ion exchange resins. Ion exchange resins have the ability to eliminate chlorine, organic and radioactive elements, such as thorium, uranium, and lanthanum, which increase their application in food and beverages, chemical processing, power generation, mining and electronics. On the other hand, the global market is adversely affected by the high cost of ion exchange resins; however, technological advancements and continuous R&D in the field of ion exchange resins are expected to reduce the cost-related issues and make the ion exchange resins more economical.

Geographically, the global ion exchange resins market has been segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the key region in the global ion exchange resins market, which is expected to witness significant growth, during the forecast period. The growing power generation in developing nations of China, India, and Thailand is anticipated to positively impact the regional ion exchange resins market, during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on Material Type

Specialized ion-exchange resins

Cationic

Anionic

Based on Application

Chemical

Power

Food & beverage

Water treatment

Electrical & electronics

Pharmaceutical

Mining & metals

Others

Based on Geography