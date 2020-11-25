Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market Analysis 2020 | Know the Growth Factors and Future Scope Post COVID-19 Outbreak

Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is a type of elastomer with better electrical properties, flame retardancy and chemical stability, and high heat and cold resistivity. These elastomers are used for the production of high quality parts and devices in automotive, medical devices, electrical and electronics, consumer products and others. LSR has properties of organic as well as inorganic materials. Additionally, LSR offers various advantages over organic rubbers. It has the ability to withstand very high and low temperatures, which makes it better than organic rubber. As compared to other organic rubbers, LSR is more preferred in the manufacturing of automotive, electrical and electronics parts and devices, which need to withstand very high and very low temperature environments.

Geographically, North America led the global LSR market in 2015, due to the technological advancements in the region and high demand for high quality products in medical, automotive, electrical and electronics industry. The U.S. contributed the largest revenue to the North American and the global LSR market. The country is expected to remain the largest market for LSR, globally, during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific LSR market is expected to witness the highest growth, during the forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing compliance with high grade industrial devices and products, and improving manufacturing infrastructure, research and development activities and improving distribution network in the emerging economies of the region.

Some of the key players in the global liquid silicone rubber market are Dow Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Simtec Silicone Parts, LLC and KCC Corporation.

Market Segmentation

Based on Grade

Industrial

Medical

Food

Based on Application

Automotive

Medical

Electrical & electronics

Consumer goods

Others

Based on Geography