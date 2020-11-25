Mist Eliminator Market (Covid-19 Impact) In-depth Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

The growth in the global mist eliminator market is driven by growth in the power sector and global desalination industry, strict emission guidelines and rapid urbanization in developing markets. Additionally, stringent emission rules and regulations have led to increase in the usage of mist controllers to prevent the emission and oil mist from contaminating air or soil, and assisting industrial facilities to comply with the environmental regulations; however, the uncertain oil and gas market has negatively impacted the growth of the global mist eliminator market. The unpredictable oil prices have created an environment of uncertainty in the global mist eliminator market. Additionally, the shifting trend of generating power from renewable sources has negatively impacted the growth of the global mist eliminator market.

Mist eliminator is designed to eradicate pollutants from process air emissions, which are present as mist droplets to recover the valuable products. These pollutants include machine coolant mist, sulfuric acid mist, chromic acid mist and oil mist. These eliminators reduce emissions, protect the downstream equipment and enhance the product purity. Mist eliminator is primarily manufactured from stainless steel, galvanized steel and aluminum materials. It is extensively used in industrial and chemical sectors for various applications, such as natural gas cleaning, cover scrubbers, distillation, knock-out drums, absolution and GDU columns, separators, flue gas cleaning, exhaust system for a bio-reactor vessel, steam drying, evaporation processes and process vessels.

Some of the key players in the global mist eliminator market are AMACS Process Tower Internal, FMC Technologies Inc., Koch-Glitsch LP, Sullair LLC, Kimre Inc., Air Quality Engineering, Inc., MECS Inc., Sulzer Chemtech, KCH Services, Coastal Technologies, Inc., Munters AB and The Hilliard Corporation.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Wire mesh

Fiber-bed

Baffle type

Others

Based on Material

Metal

Fiber-reinforced plastic

Polypropylene

Based on End-User Industry

Oil & gas

Desalination

Power generation

Chemical

Paper & pulp

Others

Based on Geography