Concrete Fiber Market Analysis 2020 | Know the Growth Factors and Future Scope Post COVID-19 Outbreak

The global concrete fiber market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and growing construction activities across the globe. Additionally, the concrete fiber market is also driven by the increasing demand for synthetic fibers in end-use industries such as transport infrastructure, building and construction, and mining and tunnel.

Get the sample copy of the report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/concrete-fiber-market/report-sample

The global market for concrete fiber is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the concrete fiber market is categorized into synthetic fiber, steel fiber, glass fiber, basalt fiber and natural fiber. Steel fiber is straight, crimped, twisted or hooked with a diameter range of 0.25mm to 0.76mm and over the years and they have emerged as a potential type segment. Synthetic fiber, expected to witness substantial rise during the forecast period, is made up of kevlar, nylon, and polyester with a diameter range of 0.02mm to 0.38mm. On the other hand, glass fiber is straight with a diameter range of 0.005mm to 0.015mm, while polypropylene fiber is plain, twisted, or fibrillated. Organic or natural fiber is made of wool, asbestos, cotton, bamboo, or rock wool reinforced.

The major factors posing a hindrance to the global concrete fiber market are capital-intensive R&D, lack of technical knowledge and high operating costs.

Make enquiry before purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=concrete-fiber-market

The key players in the concrete fiber market include BASF SE, Sika Corporation, Propex Operating Company, LLC., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Bekaert, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., Fibercon International Inc., THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY, ABC Polymer Industries, Ultratech Cement and Nycon Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

Based on Type

Synthetic fibers

Steel fibers

Glass fibers

Basalt fibers

Natural fibers

Based on Application

Road industry

Construction

Mining

Industrial

Transportation

Others

Based on Geography