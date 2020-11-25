Composite Repair Market (Covid-19 Impact) In-depth Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

The composite repair market is expected to rise during the forecast period due to rising cost of the composite part replacements, and feasible and cost effective repairment. Commercial aircrafts namely Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A350 are showing a rise in composite contents thus providing an opportunity to carry out composite repairs on damaged structural parts of aircraft frames, wind turbine blades, automotive panels.

The global market for composite repair are categorized on the basis of type, process, end use, and region. Based on type, the composite repair market is classified into structural repair, semi structural repair and cosmetic. Based on process, the composite repair market is segmented into hand lay-up, vacuum infusion, autoclave, and other process like composite wrap, out-of-autoclave, prepreg molding. The hand lay-up process is widely incorporated in industries such as wind energy, construction, marine transportation, and pipes and tanks. The autoclave process, due to their high performance and smooth surface finish, is projected to bring in demand from commercial aircrafts and passenger cars.

The recent developments in the field of self-healing composites include hollow fibers, lost wax process and solid-state self-healing helps in detecting damage, and change shape, hence can hinder the growth of the global composite repair market. The shortage of skilled technicians has hampered the growth of composite repair market, which has further led to increasing difficulties in fulfilling the new technological advancements varying from industry to industry.

The companies operating in composite repair market include Lufthansa Technik AG, Air France KLM E&M, HAECO, UpWind Solution, Total Wind Group A/S, Technical Wind Services, Citadel Technologies, Milliken Infrastructure, T.D. Williamson, West Systems, WR composites, Fibrwrap, and Concrete Repairs Ltd.

Market segmentation

Based on type

Structural repair

Semi-structural

Cosmetic

Based on process

Hand lay-up

Vacuum infusion

Autoclave

Other processes Composite wrap Out-of-autoclave Prepreg molding



Based on end-use

Aerospace and defense

Wind energy

Automotive and transportation

Marine

Construction

Pipe and tank

Based on region