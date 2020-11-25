Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis with Industry Size, Share, Growth, Latest Achievements, and Forecast till 2024

Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market is projected to rise at a faster rate during the forecast period due to the growing demand from end use applications such as automotive, electrical and electronics industry. The long fiber thermoplastics are known for their lightweight, high-performance and environment-friendly nature. The increasing environmental concerns and increasing government regulations focusing on a superior fuel resulting in the growth of long fiber thermoplastics market during the forecast period. The global market for long fiber thermoplastics is expected to experience significant growth from the automobile industry on account of growing focus towards the manufacture of light weight automobile components in order to reduce the overall weight and gain in the fuel efficiency.

Long fiber thermoplastics are bulk molding materials with high mechanical performance characteristics such as stiffness, strength and toughness which are combined into a single material thereby, forming a substitute to metals. These long fiber thermoplastics are continuous fiber filaments flowing along the length of the pellet, with improved stiffness, strength and impact resistance. The key properties of long fiber thermoplastics are stiffness, strength, durability, weight reduction, system cost, corrosion resistance, dimensional stability, heat resistance, thermal conductivity, and functional performance.

By region, the long fiber thermoplastics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. Europe is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period with increasing use of thermoplastic-based composites and growth in end use industries such as automotive, electrical, electronics, sporting goods and consumer goods. Additionally, the presence of major automotive manufacturing industries, has further spurred the growth of LFT market in European region. The increasing use of composites in automotive, consumer goods and industrial goods is expected to drive the market for long fiber thermoplastics in Asia-Pacific and other regions.

Market Segmentation

Based on Resin Type

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyamide (PA)

Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

Based on Fiber Type

Long glass fiber thermoplastics

Long carbon fiber thermoplastics

Based on Applications

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Sporting Goods

Consumer Goods

Based on Region