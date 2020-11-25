Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) Size, Share, Demand, and Growth Opportunities in Future

The global epoxidized soybean oil (ESBO) market is expected to grow during the forecast period on account of ease of availability of ESBO at large quantities coupled with low prices. A high demand from the plastic additive industries for the use of phthalate free bio-based plasticizers from China, India and Brazil is expected to drive the global epoxidized soybean oil market during the forecast period. The characteristics of epoxidized soybean oil such as high chemical and thermal resistivity and stability to heat and light has given them a preference over traditional phthalates.

ESBO, a non-toxic, yellow colored liquid, is manufactured by the oxidation of soybean and unsaturated oils with hydrogen peroxide. ESBO is used in edible items like food and beverages industry and inedible products like plasticizers and stabilizers for PVC. Additionally, epoxidized soybean oil are also used in the metal lids of glass jars containing food products.

North America is expected to be the largest market for epoxidized soybean oil, in terms of value, owing to the stringent environmental norms set by the U.S government and ease of accessibility of cheap raw materials in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the second-largest market, in terms of value, for epoxidized soybean oil globally due to rise in demand for ESBO in the end use industries such as PVC stabilization and plasticization process. Europe is expected to witness the fastest-growth in the global epoxidized soybean oil market, in terms of value, on account of the stringent government norms set by the European Union (EU) for the use of non-phthalate plasticizers in food and beverages. These pre-requisites laid down by the EU have fueled the rapid growth of ESBO consumption in Europe. Germany, France, U.K, Italy, Russia and Turkey contribute to the growth in epoxidized soybean oil market.

The major companies operating in the global epoxidized soybean oil market are Arkema, The Dow Chemical Company, The Chemical Company, Galata Chemicals, Hairma Chemicals (GZ) Ltd. , Ferro Corporation, Shandong Longkou Longda Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd. ., CHS Inc., Makwell Plastisizers Pvt. Ltd and Shenzhen Kaiqi Chemicals Co.,Ltd.

Market Segmentation

Based on Raw Material

Soybean oil

Hydrogen peroxide

Others (formic acid, acetic acid)

Based on Application

Plasticizers

Pigment dispersion agent

Flavours and fragrances

UV care applications

Fuel additives

Based on Region