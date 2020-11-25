Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermal Plastics Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) Size, Share, Demand, and Growth Opportunities in Future

The global carbon fiber reinforced thermal plastics (CFRTP) market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and the flexibility to mold CFRTP into complex shapes and designs. Additionally, the increasing use of CFRTP in automotive, aerospace and consumer applications is expected to drive the growth of global CFRTP market during the forecast period. Moreover, the minimal maintenance costs and rapid urbanization is expected to further spike the demand for CFRTP during the forecast period.

Get the sample copy of the report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/carbon-fiber-reinforced-thermal-plastics-market/report-sample

By product type, the global market for CFRTP is categorized as continuous carbon fiber, long carbon fiber and short carbon fiber. Continuous carbon fiber dominates the overall market and are widely deployed in automotive, aerospace and consumer durables on account of their high strength compared to short and long carbon fibers. By application, the CFRTP market is categorised into aerospace, automotive and consumer durables. The automotive segment drives the market for CFRTP, in terms of value and volume. CFRTP exhibits properties such as resistance to chemicals, operational and dimensional stability at high temperatures which is expected to increase the demand for CFRTP in aerospace industries during the forecast period.

The major challenge faced with the CFRTP market is the high cost of the raw materials and manufacturing costs, coupled with stiff competition from thermoset composite manufacturers.

Make enquiry before purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=carbon-fiber-reinforced-thermal-plastics-market

The key companies operating in the CFRTP market are Solvay Group, Teijin Limited, SGL Group, Celanese Corporation, Toray industries, Inc., Koninklijke Ten Cate, PolyOne, PlastiComp, Aerosud and Covestro AG.

Market Segmentation

Based on Resin Type

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

Polyamide (PA)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Others

Based on Product Type

Continuous carbon fiber

Long carbon fiber

Short carbon fiber

Based on Application

Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer durables

Others

Based on Region