Global Carbon Fiber Market Analysis and Potential Growth Post COVID-19 Impact

The global carbon fiber market is estimated to grow during the forecast period owing to the increase in demand of lightweight materials in end use industries such as sporting goods, aerospace and industrial applications. Additionally, the rise in the carbon fiber market is driven by the growing wind energy industry.

Carbon fiber is a long thin strand of material composed of carbon atoms with a diameter of about 0.005mm to 0.010mm. Carbon atoms are bonded into microscopic crystals that are aligned parallel to long axis of the fiber. Carbon fiber offers strength, low specific gravity, modulus of elasticity, high corrosion resistance and can be molded into different shapes and size. These fibers are used in several applications such as aircraft and spacecraft parts, racing car chassis, bicycle frame, fishing rods and automobile spring where lightweight and high strength is needed.

The key companies leading the carbon fiber market are Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited, SGL Group, Cytec Solvay Group, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hyosung, DowAksa and Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation

Based on Raw Material

PAN-based

Pitch–based

Rayon–based

Based on Product Type

Continuous carbon fiber

Long carbon fiber

Short carbon fiber

Based on Form

Composite

Non-composite

Based on End-User

Automotive

Aerospace and defence

Sporting goods

Wind energy

Civil engineering

Pipe and tank

Marine

Electrical and electronics

Others

By Region