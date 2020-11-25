Synthetic Leather Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis with Industry Size, Share, Growth, Latest Achievements, and Forecast till 2024

Owing to the lower costs associated with synthetic leather and rising applications in clothing, footwear, furnishing and automotive industries, the global synthetic leather market is estimated to grow at a significant level during the forecast period . The increasing demand-supply gap and high cost of genuine leather has led to the widespread adoption of synthetic leather. Synthetic leather, also known as faux leather, is a man-made polymeric material produced from PVC or PU. It is treated and dyed for making shoes, clothing, head gear and others.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global synthetic leather market is classified as footwear, furnishing, automotive, clothing, bags, purses and wallets. The market is led by the footwear industry due to the growing disposable incomes and rapid change in the human lifestyle. On the basis of region, the global synthetic leather market is categorized into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global synthetic leather market, in terms of value, followed by Europe. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed by the rapid growth in clothing, automotive and construction industry.

The major companies in this market are KURARAY Co. Ltd., SAN FANG CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD., Teijin Limited., Mayur Uniquoters Limited, NAN YA Plastics Industrial Co. Ltd., FILWEL CO., LTD, Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group, Alfatex, H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd., and Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co. Ltd.

