Global Breathable Membranes Market Analysis and Potential Growth Post COVID-19 Impact

The global breathable membranes market is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period (2017-2023) due to increasing focus on water-proofing the buildings in a cost-effective way thereby, safeguarding building materials from getting eroded by water vapors. The stringent government norms on minimizing the energy consumption of buildings is expected to create huge demand opportunities in the global breathable membranes market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global breathable membranes market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. Western Europe is expected to dominate the global breathable membranes market due to increasing demand for high-quality products with superior prolonged UV resistance property and airtightness characteristics, rising population and huge demand in timber frame construction industry. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan is likely to witness significant growth in the global breathable membranes market on account of the rapid rate of urbanization.

The key players operating in the global breathable membranes market are E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cosella-Dörken Products Inc., Soprema, Inc, GAF, Saint-Gobain SA, Kingspan Group Plc and Riwega S.r.l.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

Based on Application

Pitched Roof

Walls

Based on Region